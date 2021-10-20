MTV EMAs 2021 Nominations List: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & BTS bag top spots
The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has announced its full list of nominations. The award show is slated to air on November 14 from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Among the leading artists is Justin Bieber who has bagged a total of 8 nominations, followed by Doja Cat with 5 nominations.
Ed Sheeran, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo are some of the artists who have received major nods in the nominations. Fans can vote for their favourite artists till November 10, after which, the voting lines will be closed. While the performance list hasn't been revealed yet, the nominations flaunt some of the most celebrated artists in top categories. Take a look at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) nominations below:
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Justin Bieber, Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side
Taylor Swift, willow
BEST COLLABORATION
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – Girl Like Me
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears(remix)
BEST GROUP
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
BEST NEW
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
BEST POP
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best hip hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST K-POP
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
BEST PUSH
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
BEST U.S. ACT
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
