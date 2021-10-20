MTV EMAs 2021 Nominations List: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & BTS bag top spots

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has announced its full list of nominations. The award show is slated to air on November 14 from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Among the leading artists is Justin Bieber who has bagged a total of 8 nominations, followed by Doja Cat with 5 nominations.

Ed Sheeran, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo are some of the artists who have received major nods in the nominations. Fans can vote for their favourite artists till November 10, after which, the voting lines will be closed. While the performance list hasn't been revealed yet, the nominations flaunt some of the most celebrated artists in top categories. Take a look at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) nominations below:

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Justin Bieber, Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side

Taylor Swift, willow

BEST COLLABORATION

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – Girl Like Me

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears(remix)

BEST GROUP

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

BEST POP

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best hip hop



Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST K-POP

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

BEST PUSH

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

BEST U.S. ACT

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

