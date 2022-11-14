MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift bags Best Artist and 3 major honours, BTS win Biggest Fans Award

Taylor was in attendance at the EMAs 2022 and walked the red carpet for the same. Swift attended the EMAs after years since she last performed at the ceremony in 2012, when she had closed out the show with a performance of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Among other big winners for the evening were Nicki Minaj who was awarded the Best-Hip-Hop and Best Song for Super Freaky Girl. Harry Styles also won an award in the Best Live Category

The MTV EMAs 2022 were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday and it turned out to be an amazing evening for Taylor Swift who walked home with some of the biggest honours of the evening. The singer took home four major awards including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video for All Too Well at the ceremony.

At this year's EMAs among the big K-Pop wins, BTS won the award for Biggest Fans for the fifth time consecutively. Also, BLACKPINK won in the EMA’s newest category, best metaverse performance, for their virtual PUBG Mobile concert. Also, Lisa bagged the Best K-Pop Award. Also, the South Korean band, Seventeen won Best New Artist Award and Best Push Performance Award. Among the special honours given this year, the MTV EMA Generation Change award went to three Ukrainian women – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina – who are activists for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The EMAs 2022 ceremony also featured performances by Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. The awards ceremony was hosted by director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Taylor Swift's EMAs wins

Following the release of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift has already been the talk of the town thanks to the records she has been breaking with her new songs. Amid the same, the singer also managed to sweep all the major honours at the MTV EMAs 2022 and attended the star-studded event wearing a bejewelled ensemble. Reacting to her Best Artist Win, Taylor said, "I can't believe I get to do this as a job." While accepting another award, Best Longform Video for her 10-minute song, All Too Well, Swift also gave a special shoutout to her fans. She said, "Sometimes I think about all the way in which this short film and this moment almost never happened. The fans willed this to happen."

Previously, when she won big at the MTV VMAs this year, the singer had announced on stage during her acceptance speech the release date of her album Midnights which is currently topping the charts since nearly two weeks. Swift recently also announced her tour as she wrote on social media, "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" Speaking about the same, she told the EMAs crowd during her speech that she can't wait to see her fans soon.

MTV EMAs 200 full winners list

Best Song: Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Video: Taylor Swift “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good: Sam Smith, “Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)”

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK “The Virtual PUBG Mobile”

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina