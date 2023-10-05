MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift tops list with seven nominations, Oliva Rodrigo and SZA follow with six each

The 2023 edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards is here and the nominations list is out. Taylor Swift has topped the list with the most amount of nods namely seven, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA who have six. Doja Cat, Maneskin, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj are next in line with four nominations each. The list for the 2023 EMAs has 26 artists who are nominated for the first time ever. A new category titled Best Afrobeats has been added.

The awards ceremony will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries on November 5, 2023. Voting for all categories is open and will remain till October 31. Fans can vote for their favorite artists on the EMAs website.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big, Blake Shelton gives hilarious speech

MTV EMAs 2023 Nominations List

Best Song

Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat

Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Best Video

Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat

Gorilla by Little Simz

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Sprinter by Central Cee x Dave

Baby Don;t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Creepin by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-Pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

Aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023 Winners List: Taylor Swift wins by a landslide, takes home 9 awards while Shakira receives Video Vanguard honor