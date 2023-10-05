MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift tops list with seven nominations, Oliva Rodrigo and SZA follow with six each
The nominations list for the 2023 Europe Music Awards is out now and voting lines are open for netizens and fans to choose their favorite artists and make them win.
The 2023 edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards will be held in November
The annual awards ceremony is being hosted in Paris, France this time around
The 2023 edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards is here and the nominations list is out. Taylor Swift has topped the list with the most amount of nods namely seven, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA who have six. Doja Cat, Maneskin, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj are next in line with four nominations each. The list for the 2023 EMAs has 26 artists who are nominated for the first time ever. A new category titled Best Afrobeats has been added.
The awards ceremony will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries on November 5, 2023. Voting for all categories is open and will remain till October 31. Fans can vote for their favorite artists on the EMAs website.
MTV EMAs 2023 Nominations List
Best Song
- Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat
- Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
Best Video
- Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat
- Gorilla by Little Simz
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Sprinter by Central Cee x Dave
- Baby Don;t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
- Creepin by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
Best New
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Best Rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Best Live
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Push
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jung Kook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Best Group
- Aespa
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- OneRepublic
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
