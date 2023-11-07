MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins BIG, receives three honors while Nicki Minaj takes home two of her nominations

The complete list of winners from the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 is finally here. The much-awaited awards ceremony was supposed to be held on November 5, 2023, but was canceled due to the Palestine-Israel war. Regardless of the main event not being held in Paris as per the original plan, the winners list is here. Taylor Swift won three out of her seven nominations, and Nicki Minaj won two out of the total three nods she received.

The statement released to announce the cancelation of the ground event said, "Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life." Here's the full winners list of the event.

MTV EMAs 2023 Winners List

Best Song

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz – "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-Pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Best Local Act Awards

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act: Matue

Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING

Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act: Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna

Best India Act: Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act: Måneskin

Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS

Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid

Best Lat Am South Act: Lali

Best New Zealand Act: SIX60

Best Nordic Act: Käärijä

Best Polish Act: Doda

Best Portuguese Act: Bispo

Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan

Best US Act: Nicki Minaj

