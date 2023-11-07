MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins BIG, receives three honors while Nicki Minaj takes home two of her nominations
Here is the complete winners list of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 that were supposed to be held on November 5, 2023, keep reading to know who won what.
Key Highlight
The complete list of winners from the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 is finally here. The much-awaited awards ceremony was supposed to be held on November 5, 2023, but was canceled due to the Palestine-Israel war. Regardless of the main event not being held in Paris as per the original plan, the winners list is here. Taylor Swift won three out of her seven nominations, and Nicki Minaj won two out of the total three nods she received.
The statement released to announce the cancelation of the ground event said, "Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life." Here's the full winners list of the event.
MTV EMAs 2023 Winners List
Best Song
- Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
- Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
- SZA – "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
- Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Best Video
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
- Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
- Little Simz – "Gorilla"
- Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
- SZA – "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
- KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
- Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Best New
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Best Rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Best Live
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Push
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Best Local Act Awards
- Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
- Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
- Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
- Best Brasilian Act: Matue
- Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
- Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko
- Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
- Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
- Best German Act: Kontra K
- Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
- Best India Act: Tsumyoki
- Best Italian Act: Måneskin
- Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
- Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
- Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
- Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
- Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
- Best Polish Act: Doda
- Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
- Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
- Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears
- Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
- Best US Act: Nicki Minaj
