MTV Europe Music Awards: From all the hosts to performances & nominees; Here’s what to expect from the EMAs

With MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 red carpet just a few hours away, we bring you a sneak peek at everything that is in store this year.

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will take place on Sunday, 8 November, and this year the event will truly have a global feel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who are also hosting the event. And while we're excited for some epic performances to keep us entertained whilst in lockdown, of course, the entire reason for the concert is the actual award ceremony.

Leading the charge with seven nominations is Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three. In 2020, a new award has been added to the fold to reflect the times we're living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all vying for the prize. Keep reading to find out all the artists who are nominated for the 2020 MTVA EMAs.

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

Cardi B – "WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – "Popstar" feat. Drake

Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST COLLABORATION

BlackPink and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"

Cardi B – WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – "Intentions" feat. Quavo

Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – "I'm Ready"

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

BlackPink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST NEW

Benee

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BlackPink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blackbear

FKA Twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

David Guetta and Sia – "Let's Love"

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"

H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"

Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Yungblud

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World

Little Mix – Uncancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

AJ Tracey

Joel Corry

Jorja Smith

Lewis Capaldi

Little Mix

The 1975.

MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS

WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)

WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)

WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)

WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)

WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)

