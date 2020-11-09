MTV Europe Music Awards: From all the hosts to performances & nominees; Here’s what to expect from the EMAs
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will take place on Sunday, 8 November, and this year the event will truly have a global feel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who are also hosting the event. And while we're excited for some epic performances to keep us entertained whilst in lockdown, of course, the entire reason for the concert is the actual award ceremony.
Leading the charge with seven nominations is Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three. In 2020, a new award has been added to the fold to reflect the times we're living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all vying for the prize. Keep reading to find out all the artists who are nominated for the 2020 MTVA EMAs.
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"
Cardi B – "WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – "Popstar" feat. Drake
Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST COLLABORATION
BlackPink and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
Cardi B – WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – "Intentions" feat. Quavo
Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – "I'm Ready"
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BlackPink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blackbear
FKA Twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
David Guetta and Sia – "Let's Love"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"
Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Yungblud
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World
Little Mix – Uncancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
AJ Tracey
Joel Corry
Jorja Smith
Lewis Capaldi
Little Mix
The 1975.
MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS
WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)
WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)
WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)
WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)
WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)
