MTV movie & TV award 2023: From Selena Gomez to Austin Butler, here are the nominations

2023 MTV movies & TV awards are back for another year; Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles are among the first-time nominees.

MTV movies & TV awards
MTV movies & TV awards (Credits: YouTube)

Grab your popcorn! MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 are around the corner and the nominations for this year’s awards have been announced already. The awards ceremony will be honoring the best of television and films in a star-studded event. The complete list of nominees for the forthcoming awards show was released by MTV on Wednesday, April 5. 

While the prestigious awards ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, the MTV movies & TV award winners will be selected by fan voting. The list of 2023 nominations is out with movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, and The Last of Us among the top nominees with six nods and Wednesday, The White Lotus with four nods. 

 

See the complete the list of nominees below –

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear 
 

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
 
BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
 
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
 
BEST SONG 

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing)
 
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
 
BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
 
BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
 
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®) 

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker -– The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
 
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

 

 

FAQs

When will MTV movie & TV award 2023 happen?
Sunday, May 7
Where will the awards ceremony take place?
Barker Hanger in Los Angeles
Who will host MTV movie & TV award 2023?
Drew Barrymore
