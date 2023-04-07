MTV movie & TV award 2023: From Selena Gomez to Austin Butler, here are the nominations

Grab your popcorn! MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 are around the corner and the nominations for this year’s awards have been announced already. The awards ceremony will be honoring the best of television and films in a star-studded event. The complete list of nominees for the forthcoming awards show was released by MTV on Wednesday, April 5.

While the prestigious awards ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, the MTV movies & TV award winners will be selected by fan voting. The list of 2023 nominations is out with movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, and The Last of Us among the top nominees with six nods and Wednesday, The White Lotus with four nods.

See the complete the list of nominees below –

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies



BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick



BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie



BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing)



BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules



BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors



BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show



BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker -– The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

