MTV Movie & TV Award highlights: Robert Downey Jr honours Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot stuns in Wonder Woman

MTV Movie & TV Award just took place and we are looking back at the most jaw-dropping moments from the star-studded night.

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, which aired on Sunday night (December 6) was partially a virtual event with a few guests attending in-person. With the best of Hollywood involved in the event, this one was a night to remember. We are taking you through the highlights of this star-studded award ceremony below.

Chadwick Boseman: The 43-year-old Black Panther actor, who passed away in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, posthumously received the Hero of the Ages honour. The award was presented by fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle. “The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Robert said. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon onscreen… it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.” He continued: “He was the most heroic when just being Chad. That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen.”

Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot used all her leg strength to help push away two cars from a collision in this brand new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984. The clip debuted during tonight’s 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which teased several upcoming features.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair locked lips: The two actress and longtime BFFs were honoured with the Legendary Lip Lock award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night (December 6). Sarah and Selma won the Best Kiss award at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their iconic kiss in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. As a thank you for this award, the actresses recreated their infamous kissing scene, you can watch it here.

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore teased comeback: Adam and Drew have been frequent collaborators over the years, starring in three movies together (so far) with 1998′s The Wedding Singer, 2004′s 50 First Dates and 2014′s Blended. “It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” Drew said to Adam, as they both appeared virtually to accept the award. The two then teased that it might be time for them to do another movie together! “Yes, yes, and Drew, it’s 2020 so you know what that means…” said Adam, as Drew replied, “Everything sucks?” “Yeah, that’s true — but also, it’s a new decade so we get to make another movie together,” Adam said, to which Drew agreed: “Right, well let’s wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years.”

Tell us your favourite moment from the star-studded night in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth leaves us gasping for air with his shirtless boxing video; Shows off his Thor 4 physique

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×