MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost drops SLIME on her amid award speech

Scarlett Johansson got pranked by her husband Colin Jost as she accepted the Generation Award at MTV Awards 2021.
Scarlett Johansson accepts the Generation Award at MTV Awards 2021 Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost plays on the Black Widow star amid award speech
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 have been a star-studded affair what with some of our favourite celebrities taking to the red carpet, looking their best. The evening also promised to honour some major Hollywood celebrities for their exceptional work during a tough year due to the pandemic. Among the winners, was also actress Scarlett Johansson, who was honoured with the Generation Award. While the Black Widow star wasn't in-person at the ceremony in LA, she accepted the honour virtually. 

Holding the Golden Popcorn award, Johansson in her acceptance speech said, "This award is made possible by all of you. And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me." The actress further went on to thank the cast and crew members that she has worked with in the past 30 years as an actress and also gave a nod to all the collaborators who inspired her to work. 

Although, soon Johansson's acceptance speech took a comic twist as her husband Colin Jost popped up out of nowhere and dropped slime on her head with Johansson in shock saying, "What the f***!" Jost then shouted, "MTV! 'You got slimed!'" to which the actress responded saying, "That's Nickelodeon!"

Check out Scarlett Johansson's acceptance speech Here

Jost later apologized and said, "I'll get a towel. ... Love you." The couple certainly livened things up with their prank and gave fans the most hilarious time with it. Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October last year. Colin who is an SNL cast member is known to troll Scarlett every now and then during her virtual appearances. 

Credits :MTV/Twitter

