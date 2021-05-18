MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted Winners: BTS, Selena Gomez, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian win BIG

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted winners were finally unveiled and amongst those who took home the Golden Popcorn were BTS, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian amongst many others. Check out the full winners' list below.

After the scripted categories at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were honoured on Day 1, with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn's popular Disney+ series WandaVision reigning supreme, it was time for the unscripted categories to shine. Among the big winners of the night, Selena Gomez's fun cooking show Selena + Chef won the Golden Popcorn for Best New Unscripted Series, the dramatic, epic Kim Kardashian vs. Kourtney Kardashian showdown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was awarded Best Fight and BTS deservedly took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary for their emotionally stirring documentary Break The Silence: The Movie.

During their heartfelt winning speech, all the way from Seoul, South Korea, Bangtan leader RM and his bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook thanked their beloved ARMY, gushing, "Hey, we are BTS! Thank you, MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We're really glad that these records were appreciated by so many. Thank you MTV and ARMY."

While RuPaul's Drag Race deservedly took home multiple Golden Popcorns for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host for RuPaul, The Bachelorette and Love Island won Best Dating Show and Best International Reality Series respectively.

Check out the complete winners' list from MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted below:

UNSCRIPTED

Best Docu-reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation *WINNER*

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé

Ex on The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette *WINNER*

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It! *WINNER*

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef *WINNER*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah *WINNER*

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers *WINNER*

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock *WINNER*

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show *WINNER*

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West *WINNER*

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV) *WINNER*

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Best Music Documentary (Social Category)

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie *WINNER*

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Tina

Congratulations to the winners!

What did you think of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

