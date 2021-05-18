  1. Home
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted Winners: BTS, Selena Gomez, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian win BIG

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted winners were finally unveiled and amongst those who took home the Golden Popcorn were BTS, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian amongst many others. Check out the full winners' list below.
May 18, 2021
BTS thanked ARMY during their Best Music Documentary winning speech BTS bagged the Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary for Break the Silence: The Movie at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted.
After the scripted categories at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were honoured on Day 1, with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn's popular Disney+ series WandaVision reigning supreme, it was time for the unscripted categories to shine. Among the big winners of the night, Selena Gomez's fun cooking show Selena + Chef won the Golden Popcorn for Best New Unscripted Series, the dramatic, epic Kim Kardashian vs. Kourtney Kardashian showdown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was awarded Best Fight and BTS deservedly took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary for their emotionally stirring documentary Break The Silence: The Movie.

During their heartfelt winning speech, all the way from Seoul, South Korea, Bangtan leader RM and his bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook thanked their beloved ARMY, gushing, "Hey, we are BTS! Thank you, MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We're really glad that these records were appreciated by so many. Thank you MTV and ARMY."

While RuPaul's Drag Race deservedly took home multiple Golden Popcorns for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host for RuPaul, The Bachelorette and Love Island won Best Dating Show and Best International Reality Series respectively.

Check out the complete winners' list from MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted below:

UNSCRIPTED

Best Docu-reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation *WINNER*
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé
Ex on The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette *WINNER*

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It! *WINNER*
Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef *WINNER*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late With Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah *WINNER*
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show

Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers *WINNER*
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae
Bretman Rock *WINNER*
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show *WINNER*
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West *WINNER*
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV) *WINNER*
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Best Music Documentary (Social Category)

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry
BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie *WINNER*
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears
Tina

Congratulations to the winners!

ALSO READ: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Performance Award; WandaVision bags Best Show

What did you think of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits: Movie & TV Awards Twitter, HYBE

