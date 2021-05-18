MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted Winners: BTS, Selena Gomez, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian win BIG
After the scripted categories at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were honoured on Day 1, with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn's popular Disney+ series WandaVision reigning supreme, it was time for the unscripted categories to shine. Among the big winners of the night, Selena Gomez's fun cooking show Selena + Chef won the Golden Popcorn for Best New Unscripted Series, the dramatic, epic Kim Kardashian vs. Kourtney Kardashian showdown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was awarded Best Fight and BTS deservedly took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary for their emotionally stirring documentary Break The Silence: The Movie.
During their heartfelt winning speech, all the way from Seoul, South Korea, Bangtan leader RM and his bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook thanked their beloved ARMY, gushing, "Hey, we are BTS! Thank you, MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We're really glad that these records were appreciated by so many. Thank you MTV and ARMY."
While RuPaul's Drag Race deservedly took home multiple Golden Popcorns for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host for RuPaul, The Bachelorette and Love Island won Best Dating Show and Best International Reality Series respectively.
Check out the complete winners' list from MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted below:
UNSCRIPTED
Best Docu-reality Show
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation *WINNER*
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show
90 Day Fiancé
Ex on The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette *WINNER*
Best Reality Cast
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best Competition Series
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It! *WINNER*
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef *WINNER*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Best Talk/Topical Show
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah *WINNER*
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Comedy/Game Show
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers *WINNER*
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
Best Host
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
Breakthrough Social Star
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock *WINNER*
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show *WINNER*
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Best Fight
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West *WINNER*
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV) *WINNER*
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Best Music Documentary (Social Category)
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry
BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie *WINNER*
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears
Tina
Congratulations to the winners!
ALSO READ: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Performance Award; WandaVision bags Best Show
What did you think of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.