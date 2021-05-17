  1. Home
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: Anthony Mackie and Elizabeth Olsen, Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page win big

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie bagged major awards in TV categories. Check out the complete winners list of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: May 17, 2021 08:32 am
Marvel's Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen bag major wins at MTV Awards 2021 Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie and more win top honours at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021
The exciting MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were held at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday and the star-studded evening saw several major celebrities walking the red carpet together. With some of the most popular shows and movies nominated for the Golden Popcorn award, it seemed to have been a big night for Marvel as both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars took home big honours. 

Actress Elizabeth Olsen was awarded the Best Performance in a Show Award as she beat the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit, Emma Corin of The Crown among others. Also, the Best Hero honour went to Anthony Mackie for his performance as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. 

Among other major wins of the night, was also Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page who took home the Breakthrough Performance award. It was also already announced that actors Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen will be receiving special awards, the Generation Award, and the Comedic Genius Award respectively. Take a look at the winner's list below. 

SCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever WINNER

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision WINNER
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier WINNER
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision WINNER
Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton WINNER

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha WINNER
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor WINNER
Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) WINNER
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Credits :MTV Awards/Twitter,Getty Images

