MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: Anthony Mackie and Elizabeth Olsen, Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page win big

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie bagged major awards in TV categories. Check out the complete winners list of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

The exciting MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were held at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday and the star-studded evening saw several major celebrities walking the red carpet together. With some of the most popular shows and movies nominated for the Golden Popcorn award, it seemed to have been a big night for Marvel as both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars took home big honours.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen was awarded the Best Performance in a Show Award as she beat the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit, Emma Corin of The Crown among others. Also, the Best Hero honour went to Anthony Mackie for his performance as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Among other major wins of the night, was also Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page who took home the Breakthrough Performance award. It was also already announced that actors Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen will be receiving special awards, the Generation Award, and the Comedic Genius Award respectively. Take a look at the winner's list below.

SCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever WINNER

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision WINNER

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier WINNER

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision WINNER

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton WINNER

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha WINNER

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor WINNER

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) WINNER

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

ALSO READ: Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson to receive ‘Generation Award’ at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×