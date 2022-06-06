MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Chris Evans, Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez and more stun on the red carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 kicked off on Sunday, June 5 and the ceremony was attended by several major movies and TV stars. The evening saw Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya taking home the biggest awards of the evening. As for the film awards, Spider-Man: No Way Home took the best movie award. Although Tom and Zendaya were missing from the red carpet.

Among the major attendees of this year's awards included Chris Evans who was also a presenter for the evening. Among others who stole the show on the red carpet also included Olivia Rodrigo who wore a black outfit on the red carpet. Lopez who was given the Generation Award honour at the ceremony also looked stunning in a black dress with a leather panel.

Check out red carpet photos from the awards here:

Vanessa Hudgens who was the host for the evening also walked the red carpet looking her absolute best as she wore a stunning blue dress. Even as Zendaya and Holland turned out to be the big winners for the evening, the couple, unfortunately, did not attend the awards show and made their acceptance speeches virtually at the ceremony.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was also among the actresses who took the MTV Awards red carpet by storm. The actress who is known for playing Cassie on the popular teen drama wore a crop top and a mini skirt for the ceremony and turned heads in her stunning look. Sweeney also took home an award for Best Fight for her scene with Alexa Demie's Maddy on the show.

