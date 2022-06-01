MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson & Awkwafina to be presenters at the event

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 show is nearly here. However, MTV announced a list of presenters on Tuesday, five days before the ceremony airs, who will hand out awards in Los Angeles' Barker Hangar beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

As per PEOPLE, Chris Evans, Awkwafina, and Rebel Wilson are among the star-studded presenters for the show. Glen Powell, Billy Eichner, Riley Keough, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lana Condor, Sydney Sweeney, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Shahi, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and Maria Bakalova will also present during the first MTV Movie & TV Awards segment. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens, who previously hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, will host the first show, while Tayshia Adams will host UNSCRIPTED starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg will perform during the first event, which will also recognize Jack Black with the Comedic Genius Award, while DJ D-Nice will play during UNSCRIPTED. Meanwhile, MTV revealed the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED earlier this month. The nominations, which include 26 gender-neutral categories, included seven for Spider-Man: No Way Home, six for HBO's Euphoria season 2, and four for Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, which for India is June 6, 5:30 AM IST.

