MTV Video Music Awards 2022: India date, time, where to watch and other details

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are all set to be held over the weekend in New Jersey. One of music's biggest nights has several big names from the industry nominated in major categories. This year's awards ceremony is also special since the South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK will be performing. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Lil J, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj.

At this year's VMAs, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most nominations with eight nods each, while Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X follow behind with seven nods each. Also, exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are going up against each other in four categories including Video of the Year. In terms of making history with their nominations, Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for Artist of the Year.

Among performers for the evening, the likes of Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK, Eminem x Snoop Dogg and J Balvin.

Here's a look at other details of the awards ceremony:

Date

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on August 29 in India. The ceremony will be taking place on August 28 in the US.

Time

The ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in the US on August 28. In India, the awards will be streamed at 5.30 am.

Where to watch

The 2022 VMAs will air on multiple channels, including ​​MTV and VH1. The awards ceremony can also be streamed on Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV.

Hosts

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow have been named as the hosts for this year's awards ceremony.

Whom are you rooting for to win at this year's VMAs? Tell us in the comments below.

