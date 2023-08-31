MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Lil Wayne returns after 10 years; Doja Cat, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and more to perform at the event

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 are all set to be hosted on September 12, 2023. But for fans, it just got more exciting as new performers got added to the list recently may send some fans into a frenzy. Previously the organizers had announced that Demi Lavato, Stray Kids, Karol G, and Måneskin had confirmed to perform at the upcoming award show. But now as more and more celebrated acts join the star-studded lineup, it's sure to be a show to watch.

New acts to join the performance line-up for VMAs 2023

Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Tomorrow X Together, Anitta, and Kelsea Ballerini have been added to the lineup of performers set to take the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The event is scheduled to be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

With her track Paint the Town Red, quickly rising to No. 5 in Top Hot 100, Doja Cat had a remarkable night at the VMAs two years ago. She took on hosting the show, delivered dazzling performances, and won in 2 categories. While, Lil Wayne is set to take the stage with his latest single Kat Food, which is scheduled for release on Friday, September 1. Aniita is confirmed to perform her EP Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story, as well as she will team up with Tomorrow X Together for a performance, it doesn't stop there for the Kpop band, they will also debut a new single on the MTV stage. Last but not least, Ballerini will be making her first appearance at the VMA this year.

Diverse group of artists to take the stage

Out of the first ten artists unveiled as performers for this year's event, six are not from the USA, highlighting the increasing global nature of the music landscape in recent times. Colombia is represented by both Shakira and Karol G, while Stray Kids and TXT are South Korean acts, Anitta hails from Brazil, and Italy is represented by Måneskin.

Meanwhile, the performer leading this year's nomination is unsurprisingly Taylor Swift, securing an impressive eight nods. Following closely is SZA with six nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith each earned five nominations.

