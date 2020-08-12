MTV Video Music Awards: The Weeknd, Maluma & more set to perform with BTS, Doja Cat & J Balvin at the event MD

MTV VMAs has just announced the second set of performers for their upcoming award ceremony. According to their recent social media activity, The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO will be joining the performer’s list at the event.

The 2020 MTV VMAs just announced the second round of performers for the upcoming award show that will be held outdoors in New York City. Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd, rapper Roddy Ricch, Colombian singer Maluma and boy band CNCO will reportedly all join previously announced artists BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat as performers for the show. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at various outdoor locations around the Big Apple, due to coronavirus safety precautions.

Earlier this month, the platform announced the first round of performers for the 2020 VMAs. VMA’s official Twitter page confirmed at the time that the much-loved Korean boy band BTS will not only perform at the ceremony this year but will also perform their new single Dynamite for the first time at the award show. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new song Dynamite, which is set to be released on August 21 along with the track's music video. In addition to BTS, talented musicians like Doja Cat and J Balvin are also slated to perform at the ceremony.

The current list of performers all have been nominated for awards at the show; The Weeknd holds six nominations as of now, Roddy earned three of nominations, with CNCO at two and Maluma at one. Previously announced performers J Balvin scored four nominations this year, BTS got three nominations while Doja Cat bagged three nods ahead of the ceremony.

