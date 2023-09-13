Live
MTV VMA 2023 Live
Highlights
Sep 13, 2023 IST
Nicki Minaj introduces NSYNC
That is right! Just after the introduction of the host, Nicki Minaj, All five members *NSYNC have come together for the first time since 2013. Timberlake along with Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass arrive on the stage.
Sep 13, 2023 IST
Olivia Rodrigo joins the opening
Followed by Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo performs were new Sophomore album. Vampire and get him back are the highlights of her performance.
Sep 13, 2023 IST
Lil Wayne performs to open the show
Rapper Lil Wayne comes up to perform the opening for the show. Starting with his single 'Uproar,' the rapper went ahead with a performance of Kat Food
