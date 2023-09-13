MTV VMA 2023: Shakira clinches the Video Vanguard Award, sharing this historic moment with her sons

Shakira, the renowned Colombian superstar, stole the spotlight at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), accompanied by her two sons, Milan (9) and Sasha (7). This year's VMAs proved to be a heartwarming family affair as Shakira was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. According to People's comprehensive coverage of music's most glamorous night.

A memorable red carpet appearance

Shakira graced the red carpet with her radiant presence, and her two sons by her side, showcasing her deep commitment to family. The occasion was made even more special as she was nominated for four Moon Person awards, including the coveted Artist of the Year title. Shakira's Latin hits, "Acróstico" and "TQG," a collaboration with Karol G, earned her nominations for Best Latin and Best Collaboration.

Milan and Sasha joined the fashion extravaganza, donning matching black-and-yellow sweatsuits paired with sneakers, perfectly complementing their mother's glamorous gold gown. Their coordinated outfits added a touch of charm to the star-studded event.

Shakira: A mother's dedication

Shakira, who shares her children with former partner Gerard Piqué, has been unwavering in her determination to shield her kids from the pressures of her public life. Her focus remains on ensuring their well-being and providing them with as much normalcy as possible.

The move from Barcelona to Miami marked a significant chapter in their lives. Shakira took to Instagram in April to bid farewell to Barcelona, their home for the past eight years. She expressed her gratitude to the city that provided stability for her sons and shared her optimism about finding happiness in their new chapter.

As Shakira accepted the Video Vanguard Award, the bond between her and her two sons was on full display. The evening celebrated not only her outstanding musical achievements but also her dedication to her family.

The 2023 MTV VMAs showcased the power of love and resilience as Shakira and her children embraced the limelight together. It was a night to remember, highlighting the importance of balancing fame with family values.

