  1. Home
  2. entertainment

MTV VMAs 2020: BTS' Dynamite performance is a masterclass on blending style with a dash of funk and fun

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020, aka MTV VMAs 2020, watched BTS bring out their Dynamite and light Sunday night/Monday morning with a blend of style, funk and music.
492 reads Mumbai
MTV VMAs 2020: BTS' Dynamite performance is a masterclass on blending style with a dash of funk and funMTV VMAs 2020: BTS' Dynamite performance is a masterclass on blending style with a dash of funk and fun
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

MTV Video Music Awards 2020, aka MTV VMAs 2020, had lined up a slew of artists to perform. With no disrespect to others performing, BTS' performance was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the night. They came, they danced and they lit the stage up like a Dynamite! BTS brought the house down with their first live performance of their new single Dynamite, which has already shattered records. This also marked the Bangtan Boys' first-ever live performance on the MTV Video Music Awards stage. 

While we were prepared to watch RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to put their best feet forward, the BTS members impressed us beyond our expectations. The singers and rappers walked up on stage sporting bold 70s suits, jackets, and vests matched with the classy bell-bottoms and hair slicked back, it was a sight to behold. 

Standing against iconic locations situated in Seoul, South Korea, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and the Empire State Building among other New York spots, the members delivered a memorable performance for the ARMY and non-ARMY members. 

Check out the video below: 

While their performance was awe-worthy, BTS made VMAs 2020 a memorable affair courtesy their wins. BTS was nominated for four categories: Best Group, Best Choreography, Best K-Pop Video and Best Pop Video for ON. The septet won all the four awards it was nominated for. Apart from BTS, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were the biggest winners of the night as well. Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

Credits :YouTubeMTV VMAs

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement