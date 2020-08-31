MTV VMAs 2020: BTS' Dynamite performance is a masterclass on blending style with a dash of funk and fun

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020, aka MTV VMAs 2020, watched BTS bring out their Dynamite and light Sunday night/Monday morning with a blend of style, funk and music.

MTV Video Music Awards 2020, aka MTV VMAs 2020, had lined up a slew of artists to perform. With no disrespect to others performing, BTS' performance was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the night. They came, they danced and they lit the stage up like a Dynamite! BTS brought the house down with their first live performance of their new single Dynamite, which has already shattered records. This also marked the Bangtan Boys' first-ever live performance on the MTV Video Music Awards stage.

While we were prepared to watch RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to put their best feet forward, the BTS members impressed us beyond our expectations. The singers and rappers walked up on stage sporting bold 70s suits, jackets, and vests matched with the classy bell-bottoms and hair slicked back, it was a sight to behold.

Standing against iconic locations situated in Seoul, South Korea, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and the Empire State Building among other New York spots, the members delivered a memorable performance for the ARMY and non-ARMY members.

Check out the video below:

While their performance was awe-worthy, BTS made VMAs 2020 a memorable affair courtesy their wins. BTS was nominated for four categories: Best Group, Best Choreography, Best K-Pop Video and Best Pop Video for ON. The septet won all the four awards it was nominated for. Apart from BTS, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were the biggest winners of the night as well. Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

Share your comment ×