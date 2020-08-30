MTV VMAs 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: How you can see BTS, Miley Cyrus & others performances in your country

The MTV Video Music Awards, aka VMAs 2020, are slated to take place tonight in the US. With BTS, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and many others performing this year, here's the how you can watch the show online in your country.

The countdown for one of the biggest musical nights of the year has begun. The MTV Video Music Awards take place on August 30. Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the music award will not house a live audience. Instead, music lovers can set up the best seats to the show in the comfort of their home. This year, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the nominations list with nine nods. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd bagged six nominations. Taylor Swift has five nodes while BTS has bagged four nominations.

While all eyes will be set on the MTV VMA 2020 winners, fans are also eager to see the performers. A number of performers will bring the roof down. With BTS performing for the first time at the awards show, viewers will also watch Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma perform tonight.

Without further ado, here's MTV VMAs 2020 date, time and watch online details:

MTV VMAs 2020 date and time:

The MTV Video Music Awards this year take place on August 30. The event starts at 8 p.m. EST. Here's a country-wise breakdown below:

The US: 5:00 pm PT

The UK: 1:00 am (August 31)

India: 5:30 am IST (August 31)

Korea: 9 am (August 31)

Singapore: 8:00 am (August 31)

Philippines: 8:00 am (August 31)

Russia: 3:00 am (August 31, in Moscow)

China: 8:00 am (August 31)

Italy: 2:00 am (August 31)

France: 2:00 am (August 31)

Denmark: 2:00 am (August 31)

Indonesia: 7:00 am (August 31, in Jakarta)

Canada: 8:00 pm (in Ottawa)

Mexico: 7:00 pm (in Mexico City)

Australia: 10:00 am (AEST)

Where to watch BTS, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and other performances?

As per The Wrap report, internationally, the event will stream on The CW, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV online and Foxtel (Australia). For Indians viewers, unfortunately, we've been informed that the show will not be streamed on television in the morning. Instead, the recorded show will be airing on August 31 at 5:30 pm (red carpet) followed by 7 pm (main show) on Vh1.

