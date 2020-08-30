MTV VMAs 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: How you can see BTS, Miley Cyrus & others performances in your country
The countdown for one of the biggest musical nights of the year has begun. The MTV Video Music Awards take place on August 30. Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the music award will not house a live audience. Instead, music lovers can set up the best seats to the show in the comfort of their home. This year, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the nominations list with nine nods. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd bagged six nominations. Taylor Swift has five nodes while BTS has bagged four nominations.
While all eyes will be set on the MTV VMA 2020 winners, fans are also eager to see the performers. A number of performers will bring the roof down. With BTS performing for the first time at the awards show, viewers will also watch Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma perform tonight.
Without further ado, here's MTV VMAs 2020 date, time and watch online details:
MTV VMAs 2020 date and time:
The MTV Video Music Awards this year take place on August 30. The event starts at 8 p.m. EST. Here's a country-wise breakdown below:
The US: 5:00 pm PT
The UK: 1:00 am (August 31)
India: 5:30 am IST (August 31)
Korea: 9 am (August 31)
Singapore: 8:00 am (August 31)
Philippines: 8:00 am (August 31)
Russia: 3:00 am (August 31, in Moscow)
China: 8:00 am (August 31)
Italy: 2:00 am (August 31)
France: 2:00 am (August 31)
Denmark: 2:00 am (August 31)
Indonesia: 7:00 am (August 31, in Jakarta)
Canada: 8:00 pm (in Ottawa)
Mexico: 7:00 pm (in Mexico City)
Australia: 10:00 am (AEST)
Where to watch BTS, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and other performances?
As per The Wrap report, internationally, the event will stream on The CW, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV online and Foxtel (Australia). For Indians viewers, unfortunately, we've been informed that the show will not be streamed on television in the morning. Instead, the recorded show will be airing on August 31 at 5:30 pm (red carpet) followed by 7 pm (main show) on Vh1.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
okay but im only here for BANGTAN and BLACKPINK :)
Anonymous 1 day ago
MTV rating has been sucks for so long, and you know they throw in BTS and Blackpink to get views. MTV always exclude BTS in every major categories because they know BTS will win. I will be waiting for someone to upload BTS part only.
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS is the ONLY REASON I will be watching. I'm tired of them being overlooked also!! This group is phenomenal and they deserve to be treated as such. They are number 1 in my heart and I respect them very much. The American music industry needs to start respecting them too!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why the hell is Harry Styles not nominated in any category no wonder he refused to perform in this shot show
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS is clearly being used. MTV knows that with BTS in the program the ARMY will be there to support the guys. And why nominate them on a different category. But of course they will surely win in all categories on which they were nominated. They could compete with Lady Gaga or Ariana but they choose to let them be nominated on a different category. WTF
Anonymous 2 days ago
They are competing against Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Rain On Me for Best Pop! Which other categories do you think they could compete in?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow they really ingrored BTS in all of the major Categories when they clearly deserve to be in them but they be mentioning their name knowing that they are the ONLY reason that so many people will tune in to watch I'm really sick of American award shows taking advantage of BTS and ARMY numbers. WAKE THE HELL UP
Anonymous 2 days ago
Exactly...on deserved many more nominations like best collaboration with Sia, video of the year and many more
Anonymous 2 days ago
Absolutely! They are clearly using BTS to increase their no.of viewers because if BTS will be then obviously ARMY are gonna watch.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes but what we care and support is BTS. They are practicing hard for VMA so we cannot let them down
Anonymous 2 days ago
This is seriously so true! The whole set up is to just use BTS for garnering views and money but not exactly appreciating their work