MTV VMAs 2020: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner skipped for THIS; Priyanka Chopra, Nick too give awards a miss

Tonight's MTV Video Music Awards 2020 saw BTS and Lady Gaga rule the winners' list. But Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave the awards show a skip. Here's what they were up to.
The Jonas Brothers were nominated for one award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020, aka MTV VMAs 2020. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were nominated for Best Pop Song ("What a Man Gotta Do"). While fans were hoping they'd join the awards ceremony with their wives (Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) in tow, the awards show was being hosted in New York. Given that the Jonas Brothers were on the other side of the coast and had just one nomination, which they lost to BTS, the band opted out from attending the awards show. 

Instead, Joe and Sophie were seen out and about, taking a cross country road trip with their daughter Willa. The Cake By The Ocean crooner shared a picture from the family's vacay where their dog was peeping out of the window while Sophie posed behind the pet. Get in. Don’t ask questions," he captioned the adorable photo. He also took to his Instagram Stories and posted a selfie. 

Get in. Don’t ask questions.

On the other hand, PeeCee and Nick also opted to stay put at home. The actress shared a picture of the flowers blooming in her garden and wrote, "Bloom where you are planted. #home" tagging the location as Los Angeles on the post. The actress also marked her pet dog Gino's first birthday on her Instagram Stories today. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bloom where you are planted. #home

As for MTV VMAs 2020, Lady Gaga and BTS were the biggest winners of the night. BTS bagged four awards whereas Lady Gaga won five awards. 

Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

