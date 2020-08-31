MTV VMAs 2020: Justin Bieber wins; Hailey Baldwin turns cheerleader for Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky performance

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 took place on Sunday. The awards show saw Justin Bieber bag a win for Stuck With U while Hailey Baldwin cheered Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky performance.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn't attend the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 in New York. However, the model revealed that the ceremony was being watched at home. The What Do You Mean hitmaker was nominated for four categories this year. This includes Best Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Video and Best Music Video From Home. JB bagged a win for the Best Music Video From Home courtesy Stuck With U. Justin collaborated with Ariana Grande for the at-home music video.

While fans celebrated his solo victory, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to cheer for Miley Cyrus as well. The latter brought the house down with her debut live performance of her latest track Midnight Sky. Channeling the disco era, Miley presenting a sizzling performance while also giving us a déjà vu moment when she hopped on the disco ball.

Miley's sensual yet fierce performance got a shoutout from Justin's model-wife. Sharing a clip from the performance, Hailey wrote, "Go offffff," tagging Miley in the video and adding fire emojis.

Check out a screengrab from her Instagram Stories below:

If you haven't watched Miley Cyrus' MTV VMAs 2020 performance, check it out below:

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was the queen of the awards night as she took home five trophies this year. MTV Tricon Award, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year were presented to Lady Gaga. Meanwhile, The Weeknd won Video of the Year for Blinding Lights. BTS won four awards including Best Pop. Check out the complete list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

