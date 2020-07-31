MTV VMAs 2020 Nominations List: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the pack; BTS receives 3 nods
MTV VMAs 2020 nominations list is out and one thing's for sure; women really do run the world as it was total domination at the hands of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Thanks to their epic collaboration Rain on Me which was a part of Gaga's Chromatica, the fierce ladies each have nine nominations. Following the duo are The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, who have six nominations each. Taylor Swift has received 5 nominations.
Speaking of BTS, the septet's lead single On from Map of the Soul: 7 secured them three nominations at the MTV VMAs 2020 but fans are still not happy with the snubs at the Top 3 awards (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year) as well as the continued inclusion of Best K-Pop, which was introduced last year. When it comes to Best K-pop, BTS is up against (G)I-DLE, EXO, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, and Red Velvet. In the Best Pop category, BTS is up against Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. On has also been nominated for Best Choreography and will be going toe-to-toe with CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation.
Check out the full MTV VMAs 2020 nominations list below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat – Say So
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Post Malone – Circles
Roddy Ricch – The Box
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
BEST POP
BTS – On
Halsey – You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – Lover
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – Bop
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
BEST ROCK
Blink-182 – Happy Days
Coldplay – Orphans
Evanescence – Wasted On You
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
Green Day – Oh Yeah!
The Killers – Caution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster
Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita
J Balvin – Amarillo
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – Underdog
Chloe x Halle – Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – Oh My God
BTS – On
EXO – Obsession
Monsta X – Someone's Someone
Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
Red Velvet – Psycho
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift – The Man
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
Blink-182 – Happy Days
Drake – Toosie Slide
John Legend – Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – Xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – Bop – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Rosalía – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Who do you think will win at MTV VMAs 2020? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.
MTV VMAs 2020 will take place on August 30, 2020.