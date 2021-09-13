MTV VMAs 2021 Best Moments: Lil Nas X's EPIC performance, Justin Bieber's sweet shoutout to Hailey Baldwin

MTV VMAs 2021 concluded a few hours back and it was indeed loaded with some memorable highlights. Whether it be Lil Nas X making a strong, sassy statement with his stellar Industry Baby (with Jack Harlow) and Montero (Call Me By Your Name) act, to him, BTS, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish winning big, the award show was, unsurprisingly, an instant trending topic on social media.

Here are MTV VMAs 2021 Best Moments:

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish win big

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X bagged the most awards of the night at MTV VMAs 2021, three each. While BTS took home Best Group, their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Butter, won Song of the Summer and Best K-pop. Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Drivers License. Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name) won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Justin Bieber took home Artist of the Year and Best Pop for Peaches, along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Billie Eilish took home Video for Good for Your Power and Best Latin for Lo Vas a Olvidar with Rosalía.

Lil Nas X's risque, stellar Industry Baby (with Jack Harlow) & Montero (Call Me By Your Name) performance

All hail Lil Nas X! The Grammy-winning artist was hands down, the best performance of the night at MTV VMAs 2021. With Jack Harlow as the perfect counterpart, Lil Nas X performed Industry Baby as well as Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Along with a marching band and pink-tastic attires, it was the fact that Lil Nas X raised HIV awareness in his epic act that makes it a personal favourite for many. Entertaining and also educational!

SPECIAL MENTION: Normani and Teyana Taylor's breathtaking Wild Side lap dance act, as a tribute to Janet Jackson, was Legen-wait for it-Dary!

Justin Bieber and Travis Scott's sweet shoutouts to Hailey Baldwin and Stormi Webster in acceptance speeches

Justin Bieber, during his Artist of the Year acceptance speech at MTV VMAs 2021, gave an endearing shoutout to his darling wife, Hailey Baldwin, who was his date for the night. "I look over here and I see my beautiful wife and I just want to say I love you so much," JB lovingly said.

On the other hand, Travis Scott, who took home the trophy for Best Hip-Hop for Franchise ft. Young Thug & M.I.A., gave a heartwarming shoutout to his and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, 3. Travis thanked "God", his "mom", "Stormi" and "all the amazing fans out there... I love you all so much. We couldn't do it without you all." While not mentioning Kylie's name directly, who recently confirmed their second pregnancy, Scott did mention how "love is the biggest thing that we could ever hold."

Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian call Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker their "future baby daddies"

While raising the romance quotient off the red carpet, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian teamed up to introduce their men, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, on stage ahead of their electrifying Papercuts performance. However, it was Megan's cheeky comment that left tongues wagging. "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies...," Fox quipped before Kardashian concluded, "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

Jennifer Lopez steals the show

Finally, the true showstopper of the night was none other than Jennifer Lopez aka Queen JLo! While appearing at MTV VMAs 2021 only as a presenter, Jennifer left us astonished by her beauty, adorning a sexy David Koma creation. The all-black sultry dress featured a full-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and a high-waisted mini skirt that had mirror detailing all over it along with cutouts on the sides of both her thighs, with string-up details on top and bottom. The Hustlers star accessorised her attire with clear stilettos and a metallic silver clutch while she let her legs do all the talking. Jennifer presented the Song of the Year trophy to Olivia for Drivers License while looking like a million bucks herself.

Well, we were definitely in for a power-packed 'musical' night at MTV VMAs 2021, indeed!

Which was your favourite moment from MTV VMAs 2021? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

What was the opposite of a Best Moment, MGK got into a physical brawl with UFC fighter Connor McGregor at MTV VMAs 2021 red carpet and we have the PHOTOS in our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor gets into a red carpet brawl with Machine Gun Kelly; FIND OUT WHY