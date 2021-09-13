MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor gets into a red carpet brawl with Machine Gun Kelly; FIND OUT WHY

The MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with glamorous red carpet entries but this time, there was much more than fashion to look forward to as drama ensued following Conor McGregor's entry on the red carpet that also saw him getting into a fight with Machine Gun Kelly. McGregor reportedly lost his cool after MGK refused to click a photo with him.

As per TMZ, the fight between McGregor and MGK broke after Kelly refused a photo with the Irish UFC fighter which then caused the latter to get into a brawl with the musician. In the photos captured from the red carpet, McGregor can also be seen throwing a punch at Kelly while the MGK is being held back by his lady love, Megan Fox. Other photos from the event also show the two men being pulled apart after McGregor reportedly hurled a drink at Kelly.

McGregor was seen attending the VMAs 2021 wearing a pink sports jacket teamed up with a black shirt and black pants. He walked the red carpet along with his girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Check out photos of Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet brawl here:

As for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, the couple put up their signature loved-up display at the recent awards ceremony and couldn't take their eyes off each other. Kelly is also among the nominees and performers at the awards ceremony. He will be performing on his new song Papercuts along with Travis Barker at the ceremony. At last year's Video Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly took home the award for Best Alternative video for his song Bloody Valentine.

