MTV VMAs 2021: Justin Bieber gives a sweet shoutout to wife Hailey Bieber in Artist of the Year award speech

Justin Bieber took home one of the biggest honours of the evening at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 as he bagged the Artist of the Year award. Bieber while accepting the top honour made sure to give a special mention of his wife Hailey Bieber as he said, "I look over here and I see my beautiful wife and I just want to say I love you so much."

Bieber bagged the Artist of the Year award after beating other A-list artists such as Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift who were also among the nominees. In his acceptance speech, Justin addressed how tough the past year has been due to the pandemic and also thanked all those who have made an impact on his life.

Later in the speech, Justin lovingly spoke about his "beautiful wife" who was seen cheering for him from the audience. Hailey was captured clapping as she happily celebrated Bieber's big win.

Bieber has been one of the most nominated artists at this year's Video Music Awards, across nine categories. Apart from the Artists of the Year honour, Justin also bagged the Best Pop award. He is also competing in other categories such as Best Pop Video, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography. Justin and Hailey ditched the red carpet appearance for the event. The singer was seen performing on Stay and Ghost with The Kid Laroi at the awards.

As for Hailey Bieber, the model also took to the stage wearing a white mesh Alaïa dress as she introduced Kacey Musgrave ahead of her performance at the awards ceremony.

