MTV VMAs 2021: Justin Bieber to PERFORM at the award show for the 1st time since 2015

Yummy singer Justin Bieber is all set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the first time in six years, his last performance being in the year 2015. This year, Bieber has also received the most nominations including in categories such as Best Pop Video, Best Artist, Best Cinematography, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing.

While taking the stage previously in 2015, Bieber had performed his hit ‘What Do You Mean?’. Beliebers are unaware of his setlist this year, and fans can only hope that the singer performs his recent singles from his studio album Justice. According to People, he also topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the second time in 8 months with his collaboration with The Kid LAROI on the song ‘Stay.’ His sixth studio album Justice, wasn’t a disappointment in sales as the songs in the album had their own good luck in the charts, especially ‘Peaches.’

This year, the Video Music Awards promises a solid lineup with interesting artists including Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Lorde, Lil Nas X, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others. Doja Cat is also set to host the award show, making it the singer’s debut gig as a host. While Bieber has 7 nominations in his name this year, Megan Thee Stallion has bagged 6 nominations, followed by BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, and Doja Cat who received 5 nominations each.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will air live from the Barclays Centre in New York City on September 12 at 8 pm ET, and September 13, 5.30 am IST.

