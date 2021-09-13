MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X's risque performance came with an important message on HIV awareness

MTV Video Music Awards were held at Brooklyn's Barclays center on Sunday and while the star-studded evening consisted of several iconic moments, one of them also happened to be Lil Nas X's performance at the awards ceremony. Lil Nas performed on his two major hits, Industry Baby and Montero during the event and amid the same also raised HIV awareness.

The 22-year-old singer performed his track Industry Baby with Jack Harlow as he took to the stage shirtless, wearing pink joggers. Lil Nas also recreated the prison shower from his Industry Baby music video on stage. The performance got steamier when he changed into pink sequinned underwear for Montero.

Although what many could have missed noticing in Lil Nas' performance was the appearance of Southern AIDS Coalition’s director of community investments Mardrequs Harris' inclusion on stage. Harris appeared amid Lil Nas' performance wearing an outfit that featured the numbers 433,816 in red which represents the universal color or recognition and support for HIV and the number of people living with HIV in the south as of 2015, according to GLAAD.

It was certainly a powerful moment and fans have now been lauding Lil Nas X for the same. Ahead of the singer's performance, an introduction for him was delivered by Pose star Billy Porter. GLAAD also gave a shoutout to Lil Nas X's move as they tweeted a photo of Harris with a couple of backup dancers and said that the small detail "shined a spotlight on the stigma that fuels HIV."

The awards also turned out to be a success for the singer as he bagged Video of the Year for Montero.

