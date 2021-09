It’s D-Day for Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 and the stage is all set! MTV has promised some exceptional performances from notable artists of the industry. Singer Doja Cat has been included to host the show, as well as to perform. According to MTV and Barclays Centre, where the award ceremony will be held, the show aims at following strict COVID-19 protocols and other safety measures amid the pandemic.

Before the actual ceremony begins, a 90-minute pre-show is expected to start from 6.30 pm ET, and 3 am IST, which will include performances from Kim Petras, Polo G, and Swedish House Mafia. Tinashe will feature as a celebrity correspondent, and MTV’s Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa are scheduled to host the pre-show.

The performer’s list from the main event includes Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Foo Fighters, Chloe, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Twenty One Pilots.

This year, Travis Barker, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles will be presenting at the award show.

Justin Bieber is leading the nominations with 7 nods, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who bagged 6 nominations, and BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, and Doja Cat have received 5 nominations each.

Here are all the latest updates from MTV VMAs 2021:

Ahead of the official ceremony, MTV has released some teasers from each performance in the form of polaroids. This includes performance teasers from pre-show performers including Kim Petras, Polo, and main show performers including Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo. Read more here.

Tinashe has joined the award show as a celebrity correspondent for the pre-show which is scheduled to begin from 6.30 pm ET or 3 am IST. Along with her, MTV's Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa have also arrived.

Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X have made their red carpet appearances. Mendes is clad in all-white attire, and Lil Nas X has arrived in a unique attire, definitely giving a tough competition to Camila Cabello's Cinderella.

I mean...LOOK AT THE MATERIAL!!!! @lilnasx has arrived to the 2021 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RDLKfHjtQo — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2021

Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo arrive at the red carpet event. Doja looks stunning in her purple fit, while Rodrigo butterfly earrings caught major attention.