MTV VMAs 2021: Lorde to no longer perform at the award show due to ‘change in production elements’

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 has recently confirmed that singer Lorde would no longer be performing at the award show due to a ‘change in production elements.’ In an official tweet, VMAs has confirmed the development but didn’t elaborate on the changes or on the sudden decision of the award show.

The Video Music Awards took to their official Twitter account to announce the decision. “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future,” read the award show’s tweet. Fans have taken to the comment section to show their disappointment and have asked the show as well as the singer to shed more light on the matter. Lorde’s music video for her new album Solar Power has also been nominated for Best Cinematography. It is unclear whether Lorde would attend the show at all.

Check out VMAs’ tweet:

Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 3, 2021

Recently, VMAs has announced that Say So singer Doja Cat would be this year’s host. Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, and Chloe, have been confirmed as performers for the show as yet. This year, Justin Bieber has bagged the most number of nominations, which is seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion who bagged 6 nominations. BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon. Drake, and Doja Cat received 5 nominations each.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will air live from the Barclays Centre in New York City on September 12 at 8 pm ET, and September 13, 5.30 am IST.

