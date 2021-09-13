MTV VMAs 2021: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian make loved up appearances

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 officially kicked off on Sunday night, September 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and like every year, the awards ceremony promised some unmissable red carpet looks from the celebrity attendees. Making their official red carpet debut at the awards was one of the hottest couples, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian who were seen twinning in black outfits.

Among glamorous couple appearances, if there's one other celeb duo who gave Kourtney and Travis' loved-up display at the red carpet a tough competition, it was none other than Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Both the couples were seen enjoying steamy moments on the red carpet as they posed for cosy photos together.

Megan Fox's sheer outfit grabbed eyeballs whereas Kourtney's black outfit by Olivier Theyskens with a tie-up front also managed to look super stylish for the occasion. It was amazing to see Megan and Kourtney turn supportive girlfriends for their artist's beaus.

Both Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are not only among the nominees but are also among the performers at the prestigious music awards. Take a look at both the couples' stylish red carpet appearances below.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The VMAs 2021 will have some stellar artists competing with each other this year. The nominees for the Artist of the Year category particularly seem to be a tough choice considering the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and more will compete against each other.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo & more put up a glamorous display