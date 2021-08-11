MTV VMAs 2021 Nominees: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo & BTS take the lead

The MTV VMAs have announced their 2021 nominees and looks like they are honouring a wide variety of artists from many genres. The long-running awards ceremony revealed pop sensation Justin Bieber and rap diva Megan Thee Stallion topping the field with seven and six nominations, respectively – both receiving Artist of the Year honors and Video of the Year bids. Stallion was nominated for Video of the Year for her duet with Cardi B, "WAP," while Bieber was nominated for his lead performance in DJ Khaled and Drake's song "Popstar."

According to Entertainment Weekly, pop artists BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Giveon, Drake, and Doja Cat, all of which received five nominations this year, are behind Bieber and Stallion. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X received five nominations, all for his eye-catching "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video, which drew criticism from conservative fans due to its queer-focused content. Other major nominees include Dua Lipa (four nominations), 24kGoldn (four nominations), Taylor Swift (four nominations), Ariana Grande (three nominations), Beyoncé (three nominations), SZA (three nominations), and Lady Gaga (two nominations), among other notable names.

The Weeknd, the reigning Video of the Year winner, also has a pair of nominations for the 2021 event after winning the award in 2020. Last year's MTV VMAs, presented by Keke Palmer, were one of the first major awards shows to broadcast during the pandemic, with performances by Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and others with a virtual audience.

Meanwhile, fans may vote for their favorites in all 14 gender-neutral categories starting today at vma.mtv.com. On Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m., the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcasted live from New York City's Barclays Center.

