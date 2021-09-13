MTV VMAs 2021: Normani & Teyana Taylor stun the audience with their lap dance during Wild Side performance

One of the most anticipated performances at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs) was that of Normani who, despite being added late to the clan of performers, has delivered one of the most talked-about performances in the award show. Clad in a metallic outfit, the singer had singer Teyana Taylor with her filling up for Cardi B in their song Wild Side.

The performance started with a confident Normani dancing to the tunes of her song Wild along with her dancers, while flaunting her skills as a performer. When the performance was on the verge of ending, much to her fans’ surprise, Teyana Taylor appeared strapped to a metal contraption. According to Rolling Stone, the steamy setup was a tribute to Janet Jackson.

During the Teyana-Normani bit, while Teyana was strapped down, Normani gave her a lap dance after some floor choreography which Teyana watched on as Normani performed. Then, Normani climbed up the metal contraption and the Teyana-Normani part of the performance happened, which stunned the audience, to say the least.

While Normani wasn’t confirmed as one of the performers of the show, the singer’s fans took to social media to trend #LetNormaniPerform after the Wild Side singer showed her disappointment over not being added as a performer in the show. As she was confirmed as a performer, Normani didn’t forget to thank her fans stating that they are her ‘heart’ and ‘soul’ and have always stuck by her no matter what.

Normani’s song Wild Side was released in July 2021, where she collaborated with Cardi B, who has just welcomed her second child with rapper Offset.

