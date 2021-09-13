MTV VMAs 2021 PHOTOS: After Bennifer's Venice Film Festival takeover, Jennifer Lopez brings sexy back in black

Even though it was just to present an award to Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez stole the whole damn show at the recently concluded MTV VMAs 2021. Interestingly, JLo's glamorous solo outing comes just a few days after her and Ben Affleck aka Bennifer's romantic red carpet appearance at Venice Film Festival 2021, which was the couple's first in almost 20 years.

For MTV VMAs 2021, where she presented Olivia with the Song of the Year trophy for the latter's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Drivers Licence, Jennifer was a literal work of art adorning a risque, sexy David Koma creation. The all-black sultry dress featured a full-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and a high-waisted mini skirt that had mirror detailing all over it along with cutouts on the sides of both her thighs. The string-up details in the dress made the outfit even chicer. The leggy lass accessorised her attire with clear stilettos and a metallic silver clutch.

As for her hair and makeup, JLo refused to divert the attention away from her stunning dress and hence, picked blended smokey eyes, filled-in brows, well-contoured cheekbones and neutral-tone glossy lips while her messy blonde locks were styled in beachy waves with a center parting. While on stage, Lopez looked breathtaking as her hair swept naturally, giving us classy, stylish vibes!

Check out Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous photos from MTV VMAs 2021 below:

We all could take a masterclass from JLo on how to bring sexy back in black!

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez's bold and beautiful avatar at MTV VMAs 2021? Share your honest, personal opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, if you're curious to know who won at MTV VMAs 2021, besides Olivia Rodrigo, then head on to our ALSO READ link below and find out.

