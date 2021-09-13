MTV VMAs 2021: Post Kylie Jenner's pregnancy confirmation, Travis Scott THANKS Stormi in his acceptance speech

Travis Scott delivered one of the sweetest award speeches at MTV Video Music Awards 2021. After scoring a win for Best Hip-Hop award for his track Franchise, Scott gave an acceptance speech about spreading love as he thanked his mother and his daughter Stormi Webster. Travis also signed off saying "Spread love, and everything will be OK."

It seems after Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement confirming that Scott and her are expecting their second child, Travis seemed to be in the mood to talk about the power of love as he accepted his VMAs award. After thanking Stormi, his mother and god, Travis said, "All the amazing fans out there—I love you all so much. We couldn't do it without you all."

He further added, "Before I go, I just want to tell you all, love is the biggest thing that we could ever hold. Everybody to your left and to your right is your friends. I love you all so much!" which seemed to be hinting at his happy state of mind and excitement as he takes on fatherhood again.

While Kylie wasn't present at the awards show ceremony to cheer for Scott, the beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a story with Scott's photo after his award win which suggested that she was cheering for him.

Kylie and Travis recently made the big announcement and ever since, Jenner has been spotted out and about, attending the New York Fashion Week while flaunting her growing baby bump in several stylish outfits.