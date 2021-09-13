MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo & more put up a glamorous display

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 are officially here and the star-studded event is all set to kickstart at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Celebrities have begun to descend on the red carpet in their best looks and it looks like the 2021 awards will be a major evening for artists such as Justin Bieber who has bagged seven major nominations at the show and is also set to perform at the awards after nearly six years.

Among other top nominees of the evening include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, and more. Megan Thee Stallion has also bagged six nods at this year's VMAs and particularly for. her collab for WAP with Cardi B.

As for the performers for the evening, the long list includes Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Foo Fighters, Chloe, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Twenty One Pilots.

The red carpet appearances at the VMAs have always grabbed attention and this year stealing the show with looks are celebs such as Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo who turned up in bold pink outfits. Also, Billie Eilish stunned on the red carpet as she turned up in an all-black outfit while flaunting her gold locks. Among the men, Shawn Mendes turned up looking dapper as always while sporting a gorgeous white suit. Interestingly, Mendes and Cabello decided to ditch a couple's entry on the red carpet and served stylish solo looks instead.

Check out red carpet photos from MTV VMAs 2021 here:

