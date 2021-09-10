MTV VMAs 2021: Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly to perform together at the award show

Travis Barker is teaming up with Machine Gun Kelly for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. MTV has announced that the Blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly will stage a premiere performance of their new single Papercuts for their fans. Their new single arrived with a music video on August 11.

This year, Barker will also be presenting at the award show, along with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles. The show will also witness Justin Bieber’s epic return as he is set to return on the VMAs stage after 6 years, his last performance being in 2015. Bieber is also leading the nominations race with 7 nods, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who bagged 6 nominations, and BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, and Doja Cat have received 5 nominations each.

Kacey Musgraves is also set to grace the show as a debutant this year. The Grammy winner will perform her new title track 'Star-Crossed.' "Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group," said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music for Paramount+, via Entertainment Tonight. Apart from that, MTV has also announced that Shawn Mendes will perform his new single 'Summer of Love' at the show.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will air live from the Barclays Centre in New York City on September 12 at 8 pm ET, and September 13, 5.30 am IST.

