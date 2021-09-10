MTV VMAs 2021: Wild Side singer Normani set to perform at the award show

MTV has announced that Normani is all set to perform at the VMAs this year. After her 2019 debut on the Video Music Awards stage with the iconic Motivation performance, the Wild Side singer is back to entertain her fans with another mind-blowing performance, and this time, fans are expecting a great stage from their star.

MTV has exclusively confirmed that Normani is set to return to the VMAs stage, and Wild Side might be on her setlist. During the making of Wild Side, as per Bazaar, Normani tried to show a complex side of herself and wanted to prove that she is ‘genre-less’ and unlimited as an artist, performer, and musician. “Obviously, I haven’t released music in the last two years. With that comes a little bit of pressure, and also me feeling like everybody has an expectation -- on top of the expectations that I have for myself,” Normani said, via Bazaar.

This year, Travis Barker, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles will be presenting at the award show. The show will also witness Justin Bieber’s epic return as he is set to return on the VMAs stage after 6 years, his last performance being in 2015. Bieber is also leading the nominations race with 7 nods, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who bagged 6 nominations, and BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, and Doja Cat have received 5 nominations each.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will air live from the Barclays Centre in New York City on September 12 at 8 pm ET, and September 13, 5.30 am IST.

