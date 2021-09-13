MTV VMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X & Billie Eilish WIN BIG
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 have finally concluded and it was indeed a very unforgettable night in the world of music. Prior to the big announcements, leading the MTV VMAs 2021 nominations list was Justin Bieber, who scored nine nods, while following him with six nominations each, was the fabulous Butter (Remix) duo, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion.
Amongst the big winners of the night, BTS won Best Group, Song of the Summer and Best K-pop for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Butter. Justin took home Artist of the Year and Best Pop for Peaches, along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, while Olivia Rodrigo was declared Best New Artist and her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Drivers License, won Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. Lil Nas X won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Billie Eilish took home Video for Good for Your Power and Best Latin for Lo Vas a Olvidar with Rosalía.
Check out the complete MTV VMAs 2021 winners' list below:
Video of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ("WAP”)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake ("POPSTAR”)
Doja Cat ft. SZA ("Kiss Me More”)
Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”)
Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) *WINNER*
The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”)
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber *WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior ("Mood”)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (“Leave The Door Open”
BTS (“Dynamite”)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)
Dua Lipa (“Levitating”)
Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license” ) *WINNER*
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER*
Polo G
Saweetie
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. iann dior (“Mood”)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)
Doja Cat ft. SZA (“Kiss Me More”) *WINNER*
Drake ft. Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon (“Peaches”)
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa (“Prisoner”)
Best Pop
Ariana Grande (“positions”)
Billie Eilish (“Therefore I Am”)
BTS (“Butter”)
Harry Styles (“Treat People With Kindness”)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon (“Peaches”) *WINNER*
Olivia Rodrigo (“good 4 u”)
Shawn Mendes (“Wonder”)
Taylor Swift (“willow”)
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)
Drake ft. Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”)
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“On Me (remix)”)
Moneybagg Yo (“Said Sum”)
Polo G (“RAPSTAR”)
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. (“FRANCHISE”) *WINNER*
Group of the Year
Blackpink
BTS *WINNER*
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
BTS, “Butter” *WINNER*
Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Doja Cat, “Need To Know”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”
Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”
Best Rock
Evanescence ("Use My Voice”)
Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”)
John Mayer (“Last Train Home”) *WINNER*
The Killers (“My Own Soul's Warning”)
Kings Of Leon (“The Bandit”)
Lenny Kravitz (“Raise Vibration”)
PUSH Performance of the Year
Wallows ("Are You Bored Yet?")
Ashnikko ("Daisy")
SAINt JHN ("Gorgeous")
24kGoldn ("Coco")
JC Stewart ("Break My Heart")
Latto ("Sex Lies")
Madison Beer ("Selfish")
The Kid LAROI ("WITHOUT YOU")
Olivia Rodrigo ("drivers license") *WINNER*
girl in red ("Serotonin")
Fousheé ("my slime")
jxdn (“Think About Me”)
Best Alternative
Bleachers ("Stop Making This Hurt”)
Glass Animals ("Heat Waves”)
Imagine Dragons ("Follow You”)
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear ("my ex’s best friend”) *WINNER*
Twenty one pilots ("Shy Away”)
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker ("t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”)
Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez ("Dákiti”)
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA ("Lo Vas A Olvidar”) *WINNER*
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira ("“GIRL LIKE ME”)
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy (“UN DIA (ONE DAY)”)
Karol G ("Bichota”)
Maluma ("Hawái”)
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ("BROWN SKIN GIRL”)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open”) *WINNER*
Chris Brown and Young Thug ("Go Crazy”)
Giveon ("HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”)
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown ("Come Through”)
SZA ("Good Days”)
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE ("DUMDi DUMDi”)
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez ("Ice Cream”)
BTS (“Butter”) *WINNER*
Monsta X ("“Gambler”)
SEVENTEEN ("“Ready to love”)
TWICE (“Alcohol-Free”)
Video For Good
Billie Eilish ("Your Power”) *WINNER*
Demi Lovato ("“Dancing With The Devil”)
H.E.R. (“Fight For You”)
Kane Brown (“Worldwide Beautiful”)
Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”)
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z ("Entrepreneur”)
Best Direction
Billie Eilish ("Your Power”) Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake ("POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”) Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino *WINNER*
Taylor Swift (“willow”) Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A ("Franchise”) Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator ("LUMBERJACK”) Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ("BROWN SKIN GIRL”) Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant *WINNER*
Billie Eilish ("Therefore I Am”) Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters ("Shame Shame”) Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper ("Holy”) Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga ("911”) Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde ("Solar Power”) Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer ("ALREADY”) Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran ("Bad Habits”) Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga ("911”) Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat ("Best Friend”) Art Direction by: Art Haynes *WINNER*
Taylor Swift ("willow”) Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch ("Build A Bitch”) Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay ("Higher Power”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd ("You Right”) Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK ("All I Know So Far”) Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Best Choreography
Ariana Grande ("34+35”) Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS ("Butter”)Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran ("Bad Habits”) Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters ("Shame Shame”) Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles ("Treat People With Kindness”) Choreography by: Paul Roberts *WINNER*
Marshmello & Halsey ("Be Kind”)Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Editing
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open”) Editing by: Troy Charbonnet *WINNER*
BTS ("Butter”) Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake ("What's Next”) Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles ("Treat People With Kindness”) Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ("Peaches”) Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa ("Prisoner)
MTV Global Icon Award
Foo Fighters
It was indeed an eventful night for music at the MTV VMAs 2021! Wouldn't you agree?!
