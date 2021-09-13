MTV VMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X & Billie Eilish WIN BIG

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 have finally concluded and it was indeed a very unforgettable night in the world of music. Prior to the big announcements, leading the MTV VMAs 2021 nominations list was Justin Bieber, who scored nine nods, while following him with six nominations each, was the fabulous Butter (Remix) duo, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion.

Amongst the big winners of the night, BTS won Best Group, Song of the Summer and Best K-pop for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Butter. Justin took home Artist of the Year and Best Pop for Peaches, along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, while Olivia Rodrigo was declared Best New Artist and her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Drivers License, won Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. Lil Nas X won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Billie Eilish took home Video for Good for Your Power and Best Latin for Lo Vas a Olvidar with Rosalía.

Check out the complete MTV VMAs 2021 winners' list below:

V ideo of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ("WAP”)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake ("POPSTAR”)

Doja Cat ft. SZA ("Kiss Me More”)

Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”)

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) *WINNER*

The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”)

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber *WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior ("Mood”)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (“Leave The Door Open”

BTS (“Dynamite”)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)

Dua Lipa (“Levitating”)

Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license” ) *WINNER*

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER*

Polo G

Saweetie

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior (“Mood”)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)

Doja Cat ft. SZA (“Kiss Me More”) *WINNER*

Drake ft. Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon (“Peaches”)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa (“Prisoner”)

Best Pop

Ariana Grande (“positions”)

Billie Eilish (“Therefore I Am”)

BTS (“Butter”)

Harry Styles (“Treat People With Kindness”)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon (“Peaches”) *WINNER*

Olivia Rodrigo (“good 4 u”)

Shawn Mendes (“Wonder”)

Taylor Swift (“willow”)

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”)

Drake ft. Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”)

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion (“On Me (remix)”)

Moneybagg Yo (“Said Sum”)

Polo G (“RAPSTAR”)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. (“FRANCHISE”) *WINNER*

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS *WINNER*

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

BTS, “Butter” *WINNER*

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”

Best Rock

Evanescence ("Use My Voice”)

Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”)

John Mayer (“Last Train Home”) *WINNER*

The Killers (“My Own Soul's Warning”)

Kings Of Leon (“The Bandit”)

Lenny Kravitz (“Raise Vibration”)

PUSH Performance of the Year

Wallows ("Are You Bored Yet?")

Ashnikko ("Daisy")

SAINt JHN ("Gorgeous")

24kGoldn ("Coco")

JC Stewart ("Break My Heart")

Latto ("Sex Lies")

Madison Beer ("Selfish")

The Kid LAROI ("WITHOUT YOU")

Olivia Rodrigo ("drivers license") *WINNER*

girl in red ("Serotonin")

Fousheé ("my slime")

jxdn (“Think About Me”)

Best Alternative

Bleachers ("Stop Making This Hurt”)

Glass Animals ("Heat Waves”)

Imagine Dragons ("Follow You”)

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear ("my ex’s best friend”) *WINNER*

Twenty one pilots ("Shy Away”)

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker ("t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”)

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez ("Dákiti”)

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA ("Lo Vas A Olvidar”) *WINNER*

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira ("“GIRL LIKE ME”)

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy (“UN DIA (ONE DAY)”)

Karol G ("Bichota”)

Maluma ("Hawái”)

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ("BROWN SKIN GIRL”)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open”) *WINNER*

Chris Brown and Young Thug ("Go Crazy”)

Giveon ("HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”)

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown ("Come Through”)

SZA ("Good Days”)

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE ("DUMDi DUMDi”)

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez ("Ice Cream”)

BTS (“Butter”) *WINNER*

Monsta X ("“Gambler”)

SEVENTEEN ("“Ready to love”)

TWICE (“Alcohol-Free”)

Video For Good

Billie Eilish ("Your Power”) *WINNER*

Demi Lovato ("“Dancing With The Devil”)

H.E.R. (“Fight For You”)

Kane Brown (“Worldwide Beautiful”)

Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z ("Entrepreneur”)

Best Direction

Billie Eilish ("Your Power”) Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake ("POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”) Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino *WINNER*

Taylor Swift (“willow”) Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A ("Franchise”) Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator ("LUMBERJACK”) Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid ("BROWN SKIN GIRL”) Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant *WINNER*

Billie Eilish ("Therefore I Am”) Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters ("Shame Shame”) Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper ("Holy”) Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga ("911”) Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde ("Solar Power”) Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer ("ALREADY”) Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran ("Bad Habits”) Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga ("911”) Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat ("Best Friend”) Art Direction by: Art Haynes *WINNER*

Taylor Swift ("willow”) Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch ("Build A Bitch”) Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay ("Higher Power”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd ("You Right”) Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X ("MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK ("All I Know So Far”) Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande ("34+35”) Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS ("Butter”)Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran ("Bad Habits”) Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters ("Shame Shame”) Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles ("Treat People With Kindness”) Choreography by: Paul Roberts *WINNER*

Marshmello & Halsey ("Be Kind”)Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open”) Editing by: Troy Charbonnet *WINNER*

BTS ("Butter”) Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake ("What's Next”) Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles ("Treat People With Kindness”) Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ("Peaches”) Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa ("Prisoner)

MTV Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters

It was indeed an eventful night for music at the MTV VMAs 2021! Wouldn't you agree?!

