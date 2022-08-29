MTV VMAs 2022: Johnny Depp makes his FIRST TV appearance since his trial win as the Moonman

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 took place on August 28 in New Jersey and the star-studded ceremony saw big names from the music industry turn up such as Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BLACKPINK and more. Although, there was also a bigger surprise for fans as the show also marked the comeback of Johnny Depp who appeared in the Moonman suit on stage.

The actor was seen floating over the stage during his appearance as he donned the silver astronaut suit that is the mascot of the VMAs trophy. After the epic opening performances from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage. In the cameo appearance, Depp was seen joking about finding work. This marked the actor's first TV appearance since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Appearing in a pre-recorded video, the actor appeared in a full-sized astronaut suit and descended from the rafters. The actor was heard saying, "Hey, you know what? I needed the work." He further also joked, "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."

It was previously reported that the actor would make a surprise appearance at the ceremony given that he holds a special connection with the VMAs given that the actor has won five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including the likes of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012. The actor's recent appearance is now going viral on social media.

