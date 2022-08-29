MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Lizzo and more arrive in stunning looks

The star-studded evening of MTV Video Music Awards 2022 kicked off in style as who's who from the music industry appeared on the red carpet. The awards that are known to celebrate the best of music had everyone in attendance including the likes of Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more who have also been nominated in major categories of the evening.

Taking the red carpet by storm this year were some of the biggest artists including Lil Nas X who never fails to surprise us with his red carpet style. The Industry Baby singer was seen arriving shirtless for the red carpet event along with a dramatic outfit that consisted of black pants and a massive halo made out of black fur. Also making a stunning appearance at the ceremony was Taylor Swift who sported a dazzling silver outfit for the awards. The K-Pop girl group, BLACKPINK also made a glamorous appearance at the VMAs red carpet in black outfits.

As for Lizzo, the singer who is among the top nominees at the Video Music Awards this year left everyone impressed with her all-black look. The singer sported a Jean Paul Gaultier gown on the red carpet and matched her makeup with black lipstick along with her gown. The dramatic look sported by Lizzo has certainly got netizens talking about it.

Check out the red carpet photos here:

In terms of the Video Music Awards winners this year, the Best Collaboration Award was bagged by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. Another major award was also bagged by BLACKPINK as they took home the Best Metaverse Performance honour home.

