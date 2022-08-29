MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift announces new album during her Video of the Year acceptance speech

The MTV Video Music Awards turned out to be a big evening for Taylor Swift given that the singer took home the biggest honour of the night, the Video of the Year Award for her song All Too Well. For the same track, Swift also bagged the Best Longform Video and Best Direction honours. In her acceptance speech, Swift dropped major news for fans.

Taylor was on cloud nine as she took home the top awards at VMAs and in the celebratory mood, the singer in her speech not only thanked her fans for voting for her to win but also had another surprise for them which she revealed during her speech. After accepting the Video of the Year Award, Taylor said, "You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans."

She further added, "You emboldened me to do that. And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight."

Taylor also took to Instagram to announce her new album which has been titled Midnights. She also released the album art for the same. The new album consisting of 13 tracks showed the artwork consisting of titles simply mentioned as "Track one" and so on for now. The last time Swift surprised her fans was when she dropped two albums Folklore and Evermore, both in a gap of five months apart in 2020.

