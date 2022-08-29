MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift cheers for BLACKPINK's Lisa as she creates history with Best K-Pop Award win

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were attended by several major artists from the music industry including the K-Pop group, BLACKPINK. What's even more exciting is that in the Best K-Pop Award category, the girl group's member Lisa bagged the award beating the likes of BTS, Seventeen and more. Lisa created history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to grab a VMA.

As Lisa went up to the stage to receive the top honour, it was a delight to see not only her bandmates cheering for her but also Taylor Swift. Netizens have been going gaga over a clip from the ceremony where Swift is seen standing up to celebrate Lisa's win and can also be seen encouraging others to stand up and applaud Lisa's big achievement.

BLINKS have been gushing about this sweet gesture of Swift. Prior to the awards ceremony as well, Taylor showcased her love for BLACKPINK as she dropped a TikTok video to their song Pink Venom. The band also performed to the same track at the VMAs ceremony and got the audience grooving to their performance in no time.

For their red carpet arrival, BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were seen sporting black outfits. As for Swift, the singer herself took home major honours from the ceremony including Video of the Year for All Too Well as well as the Best Longform Video Award. Taylor also took home the Best Direction Award for her short film, All Too Well which was released as the music video for her 10-minute track.

