MTV VMAs 2022: TikTok star Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling debuts romance with rapper Yung Gravy

Is it official? On Monday, at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, the TikTok sensation Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling was all the rage as she stepped out on the star-studded red carpet with her rumoured beau rapper Yung Gravy. The pair had been replying to each other's TikToks and flirting on the platform for a while but nobody guessed that the relationship could actually come to fruition.

Although, netizens still wonder if the pairing has been birthed for the clout it's getting or if things are serious between the two. Previously, the pair received a lot of attention after Easterling's estranged husband Monty Lopez made TikToks challenging the rapper to a wrestling match as he showed his disapproval of the couple. Lopez's TikTok went viral and their situation gained traction. Lopez has also been in trouble with the netizens ever since news of his infidelity started circling the Internet.

For those unversed, a few months back, it was revealed that Rae's father Monty had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old named Renée Ash. The feud between Monty and Gravy settled down a few notches after the rapper replied to Monty's provocation in a calm and collected manner with his TikTok. However, with Gravy walking the carpet with Sheri, netizens expect another burst on Monty's end.

As for Sheri and Gravy, the couple shined on the red carpet together. They entered the venue in matching lilac-toned outfits. While Gravy wore a funky lilac button-up with a black suit, Sheri went for a simple mini lilac dress which was laced up the side showing some of her skin. The pair raised eyebrows as they engaged in a lot of PDA on the carpet.

Check out Addison Rae's mom and Yung Gravy's red carpet looks below:

