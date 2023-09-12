MTV VMAS 2023: How to watch the award show? Time, date, streaming details and more

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are just around the corner, promising an evening filled with music, performances, and excitement. This year's event is particularly noteworthy as Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, is poised to make history with her numerous nominations.

When does the 2023 MTV video music award start

The VMAs are scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, celebrating the best in the music video medium. The festivities kick off with a 90-minute pre-show hosted by rapper Saweetie, beginning at 2:30 pm PST / 6:30 pm EST. The official ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, starting at 5:00 pm PST / 8:00 pm EST.

How to watch the 2023 MTV video music award start

You can catch all the action by tuning into the MTV channel, where the VMAs will be live-streamed. Additionally, the event will be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, BET, BET Her, MTV2, VH1, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. If you don't have cable television, worry not. The full show will be available for streaming on the MTV website. For US-based fans, you can also stream the ceremony live on Paramount+. International viewers can access the live stream via VPN.

Who will be performing at the MTV Video Music Award

Nicki Minaj returns as the VMA host for the second consecutive year and will also take the stage for a performance. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are set to perform their new single, DBongos, along with an exciting lineup of artists including Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, and more. Hip hop legends DMC, Doug E Fresh, Grandmaster Flash, and LL Cool J will perform in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Nominees and Taylor Swift's historic opportunity

Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with a remarkable eight nods. SZA follows closely with six nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith hold five nominations. BLACKPINK, Diddy, and Shakira have received four nominations each. Notably, Taylor Swift could become the most-awarded artist in VMA history if she wins at least six of her eight categories, currently holding 14 VMAs. This would put her ahead of Madonna with 20 awards and Beyoncé with 16.

