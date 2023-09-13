MTV VMAs 2023: Nicki Minaj clinches her FIRST win ever for Super Freaky Girl as Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj, the reigning Queen of Rap, graced the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) not just as the emcee but also as a performer, giving her fans a thrilling glimpse of what's to come. In this electrifying event, she unleashed her latest single, "Last Time I Saw You," and a tantalizing snippet from her highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2."According to People.

Nicki Minaj shines on the stage

As the host of the 2023 MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj, at 40 years old, proved she's still at the top of her game. The dynamic rapper took a break from her hosting duties to treat the audience to a live performance that left everyone in awe and she also won her first VMA for hip hop. Nicki started by performing "Last Time I Saw You," the latest gem from her upcoming album, "Pink Friday 2."

Surrounded by a sea of pink-lit clouds, Nicki Minaj showcased her exceptional vocal skills while standing above the crowd, microphone in hand. Her performance was a testament to her versatility, proving she's not just about clever raps but also about delivering an unforgettable live experience.

But that wasn't all; Nicki had a surprise up her sleeve. She exclaimed to the audience, "MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't give y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," before launching into an unreleased track that left fans craving more of her swift wordplay and signature style.

Nicki Minaj's glorious return to the VMAS

Nicki Minaj's presence at the VMAs is always highly anticipated. Last year, she received the prestigious Video Vanguard Honoree award. This year, she's set to make another memorable appearance, teaming up with fellow rap royalty to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop later in the show.

Nicki Minaj's impact at the VMAs extends beyond the stage. She's a powerhouse nominee this year, competing for a total of six Moon Persons. Her track "Super Freaky Girl" is up for best hip-hop, best visual effects, and video of the year. Additionally, her collaboration with Yung Blue, "Love in the Way," received a nomination for best R&B. While her hit with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," is vying for the title of song of the summer, Nicki is also in the running for the top prize of artist of the year.

The countdown to Pink Friday 2

"Last Time I Saw You" dropped in late August, building anticipation for "Pink Friday 2," her fifth studio album, set to be released on November 17th. Nicki Minaj has kept her fans eagerly waiting for this follow-up to 2018's "Queen." With her thrilling VMA performance, she has certainly stoked the excitement further.

