MTV VMAs 2023: NSYNC and Taylor Swift's heartwarming friendship bracelet exchange

According to People, in a heartwarming moment that sent Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy, the iconic '90s boy band NSYNC presented the pop sensation with a set of beaded friendship bracelets during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. This endearing exchange unfolded on stage as NSYNC awarded Swift with the coveted Best Pop Video accolade.

NSYNC's nostalgic gesture

As NSYNC took the stage to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video, they surprised the 33-year-old musician with a cherished gift a collection of beaded friendship bracelets. These bracelets hold a special place in the hearts of Swift's fans, as they have become a tradition during her record-breaking Eras Tour, adding a memorable twist to her performances.

Swift's gratitude

Upon receiving the Moon Person award and the friendship bracelets from Lance Bass, Taylor Swift couldn't contain her excitement. She began her acceptance speech by expressing her joy at seeing the band reunite. In her own words, she said, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets."

The little words project touch

The friendship bracelets that NSYNC presented to Taylor Swift were meticulously designed by the Little Words Project, known for its inspirational jewelry. These bracelets featured beads spelling out the words "Lover," "NSYNC," and "TS," creating a personalized and heartfelt gift.

The brand shared their excitement about being a part of this special moment by posting images from the event on their Instagram page. Their caption read, "The bracelet pass-on that shook the nation. lancebass thank you for passing on your Little Words to Taylor Swift last night and bringing her THIS much joy. Our jaws are still on the floor. nsync taylorswift."

Lance Bass, a member of NSYNC, shared a screenshot of a message from him approaching Little Words Project® about creating the bracelets, further emphasizing the personal connection between the band and the brand. He had previously showcased these bracelets during a TikTok video and expressed his enthusiasm for the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's remarkable night

Swift's night at the 2023 VMAs was nothing short of extraordinary. She not only received the friendship bracelets but also took home nine out of her eleven nominations. During her acceptance speech for the "Anti-Hero" Video of the Year award, she spoke about her incredible tour experience, describing it as "the most joyful and exhilarating experience" of her career.

She also took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans, saying, "I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."

