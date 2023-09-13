MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's subtle reaction to Chris Brown's nomination goes VIRAL

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has recently made headlines for her reaction to Chris Brown's MTV VMA nomination. This viral moment occurred during the announcement of nominees for Best R&B at the 2023 MTV VMAs. According to The Independent Gomez has been invited for the representative’s comment.

Selena Gomez's surprising reaction

As the nominees for Best R&B were announced at the 2023 MTV VMAs, cameras captured a surprising reaction from Selena Gomez. The moment when Chris Brown's name was read out, Gomez was seen scrunching her nose, which quickly became a viral sensation on social media platforms like Twitter. While this reaction was unexpected, it left many wondering about Gomez's thoughts on Brown's nomination.

During the same event, Selena Gomez secured the award for Best Afrobeats, thanks to her collaboration on Rema's hit track, "Calm Down." This achievement showcased Gomez's talent and versatility in the music industry, earning her recognition from fans and fellow artists alike.

Chris Brown's controversial past

However, The Independent also notes the controversy surrounding Chris Brown's nomination cannot be ignored. Over the past 15 years, Brown has faced serious allegations of assault by numerous women. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, superstar Rihanna. Despite his guilty plea, Brown has consistently denied subsequent allegations of assault made by ex-girlfriends and acquaintances.

The controversy surrounding Chris Brown escalated when he was filmed during recent concerts engaging in questionable behavior. He was seen holding female fans by the neck in an onstage routine, which sparked outrage on social media. Former Love Island contestant Natalia Zoppa was among those subjected to this unsettling behavior when she joined Brown onstage during his tour. The incident lasted for a total of six seconds and raised concerns about the safety of those involved.

