MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez celebrate dual victories, exchange cheers and hugs

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, the two best friends, showed the world how strong their friendship is at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Both BFFs cheered the most when each of them was winning awards and were captured giving hugs to each other. The event took place on September 12 in New Jersey, and both Taylor and Selena were nominated for awards.

Taylor Swift won several trophies during the ceremony, including Song of the Year, Pop Video, and Best Direction for her song Anti-Hero. Selena Gomez was in the audience, cheering on her best friend with great enthusiasm. She couldn't have been happier for Taylor's victories.

Selena also received an award for Best Afrobeat for her collaboration with Rema on the song Calm Down. When her name was announced as the winner, Taylor was caught on camera jumping up and down and cheering for Selena from the audience. Before the awards, Selena and Taylor shared a sweet moment, hugging in front of the cameras while sitting together in the audience. Later Selena also took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Taylor Swift hugging each other and wrote below, “She looks stunning I look constipated”

Selena looked stunning in a red beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta, while Taylor rocked an edgy black Versace halter dress. This isn't the first time they've publicly shown their love for each other. Last month, Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie, had a great time at Taylor Swift's concert. They enjoyed the music together. During that same month, Taylor Swift showed her support for Selena's new song, Single Soon. It's nice when friends support each other's work.

Taylor Swift was nominated for eight awards at the MTV Video Music Awards. She already won the Song of the Year award, which is a big achievement. She's also in the running for other awards like Video of the Year and Artist of the Year at the ceremony that happened on Tuesday. It's a big night for her.

Selena Gomez and Rema were also nominated for an award, but they didn't win the Song of the Year award. However, they still have a chance to win the Best Collaboration recognition. Awards ceremonies can be very exciting, with many talented artists competing for recognition.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was broadcast live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT. People from all over tuned in to watch their favorite artists and see who would take home the trophies.

