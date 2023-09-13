MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift makes history, takes home her 4th Video of the Year Award

The night of the VMAs just concluded and we have the full list of the winners who take home the award. With the list of nominations coming out, it was clear that a lot of the awards were to go to Taylor Swift, who had eleven nominations in various categories. The night of the awards opened with a sizzling performance by Sabrina Carpenter followed by Nicki Minja taking over as the host. And then came the time for the first award, for Best Pop. Once again, it was Taylor Swift who took home the VMA.

Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year

Not only did Taylor Swift receive the Video of the Year Award, but the singer also went on to get nine different awards in the categories of Best Pop, Best Direction, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Show of the Summer, and Album of the Year. What is interesting is that Taylor Swift has created history by becoming the only person to win Video of the Year VMA four times. All four of her wins include VMA for Anti-Hero (2023), All Too Well: The Short Film (2022), Bad Blood (2015), and You Need to Calm Down (2019), reports People.

Swift is now second to Beyoncé who has the most number of VMAs down the line. Queen Bey owns a total of 30 VMAs and Taylor owns 23.

Taylor thanks her fans and team

“It’s really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. All I have to say tonight is thank you,” the singer said while receiving the award. At the time of getting the Best Direction, the singer was quick to thank all of her team that worked on the song, Anti-Hero. For the Best Pop Category, Swift was presented the award by NSYNC, the group that reunited on the screens after 13 years.

"I'm sorry, I'm just very millennial-triggered by my choices of presenters tonight," Swift said while receiving the award. "You guys are gonna do something right? Oh my God," the singer continued. On the other hand, one of the most striking statements from her stage presence was "He's so talented it's incomprehensible. And I'm so lucky I've been making music with him since we worked on an album called 1898. We'll continue working together til' 2089," Taylor said while praising Jack Antonoff, the collaborator who works on her music.

