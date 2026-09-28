MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, BTS, Madonna Take Home Moon Person Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 brought together some of the biggest names in music for a star-studded celebration in Los Angeles on September 27, 2026. Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony saw Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lisa, BLACKPINK and BTS among the major winners of the night.



Taylor Swift, Madonna win big at VMAs

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Taylor Swift had a landmark evening at the VMAs, taking home Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia. She also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors for her work behind the camera on music videos. With the latest additions to her VMA tally, Swift made history as the most-awarded artist in the ceremony's history.

Madonna also had a memorable night, winning Artist of the Year. She additionally picked up honors for Confessions II — The Film and returned to the VMA stage for her first performance at the ceremony in 23 years.

BLACKPINK member Lisa won Best Pop for Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi. The singer became emotional while accepting the award and thanked her fans for their continued support.

BLACKPINK also won Best K-Pop for JUMP, while BTS took home Song of the Year for Swim and Best Group, making K-pop one of the prominent forces at this year's ceremony.

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MTV VMAs 2026 Complete Winners List:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Song of the Year: BTS — Swim

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Pop: Lisa — Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani — Safe

Best R&B: Bruno Mars — I Just Might

Best Alternative: Geese — Taxes

Best Dance: Harry Styles — Aperture

Best Latin: Bad Bunny — NUEVAYoL

Best K-Pop: BLACKPINK — JUMP

Best Country: Ella Langley — Choosin’ Texas

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter — Bring Your Love

Best Group: BTS

Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography: Madonna — Confessions II — The Film

Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter — House Tour

Best Choreography: Madonna — Confessions II — The Film

Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande — Hate That I Made You Love Me

Song of the Summer: Ariana Grande — Hate That I Made You Love Me



Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's Special Collab

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love. The pair also performed the track during the ceremony, adding another highlight to an already star-packed evening.

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